Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.43 Billion Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.19% of Dover worth $2,426,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Dover by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in Dover by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,843,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover stock opened at $157.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.98. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

