Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.13 Billion Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,215,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 951,493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Seagate Technology worth $2,129,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,035,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 11,407 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,684 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 403,935 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $759,773.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.09.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $79.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.80. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

