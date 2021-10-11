Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.06 Billion Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.01% of M&T Bank worth $2,059,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 5.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 5.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $153.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.86 and a 200-day moving average of $147.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $94.67 and a twelve month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.65.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

