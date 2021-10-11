Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 995,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.19% of V.F. worth $2,315,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 91.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in V.F. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $68.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.47. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

