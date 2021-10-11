Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,917,000 after buying an additional 1,271,081 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,480,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,724 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,256,000 after acquiring an additional 338,727 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,840 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 185,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,156,651. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

