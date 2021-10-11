Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Cut by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $61.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,733. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.09 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.