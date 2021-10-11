Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Cut by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.57. 37,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,733. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.09 and a one year high of $65.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

