VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.24

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.24 and last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 1714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 47.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,999,000 after purchasing an additional 682,015 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,703,000 after buying an additional 1,000,200 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,903,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 328,349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,731,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,176,000 after acquiring an additional 474,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,721,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,897,000 after purchasing an additional 162,999 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.