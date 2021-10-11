VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.24

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.24 and last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 1714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 47.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,999,000 after purchasing an additional 682,015 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,703,000 after buying an additional 1,000,200 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,903,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 328,349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,731,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,176,000 after acquiring an additional 474,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,721,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,897,000 after purchasing an additional 162,999 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

