Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.91. Urban Outfitters posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URBN. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

NASDAQ:URBN traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.11. The company had a trading volume of 33,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,354. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

