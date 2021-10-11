Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $325.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.64.

UPST opened at $311.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.55. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $346.54.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total value of $122,723,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,111,464 shares of company stock worth $449,147,257 over the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth about $23,857,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth about $1,830,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 305.4% in the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the period. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

