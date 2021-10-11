Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp raised its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Universal Display makes up about 3.7% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $46,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth $1,206,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 89,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth $3,546,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

NASDAQ:OLED traded up $2.18 on Monday, reaching $171.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,571. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.04. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $163.30 and a 12-month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.