United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) COO Sells $440,136.37 in Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) COO Eric A. Dorne sold 9,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $440,136.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $47.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $52.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 235.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 77.9% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 608.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after buying an additional 843,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at $204,000.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

