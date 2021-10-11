United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 76.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,926 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 13.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 154,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $42.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $249.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

