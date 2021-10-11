Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,223 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.28% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $18,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $102,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $124,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RARE has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.78.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $250,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $81.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.78 and a 12-month high of $179.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day moving average is $97.38.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

