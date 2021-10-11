Ultra Trading 0.8% Lower This Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $160.10 million and $2.38 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,597.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $605.35 or 0.01069567 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.35 or 0.00331016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.18 or 0.00313055 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00018537 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001096 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00013609 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00038551 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

