UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,932 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $33,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,240,000 after buying an additional 731,379 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,158,000 after buying an additional 1,906,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,978,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,927,000 after buying an additional 105,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,952,000 after buying an additional 38,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UGI. Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of UGI opened at $44.21 on Monday. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.