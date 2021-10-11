UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

PASTF stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

