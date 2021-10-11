UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electricité de France from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. AlphaValue raised Electricité de France to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electricité de France currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

Shares of ECIFY opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.