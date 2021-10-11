UBS Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €128.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €134.38 ($158.09).

Shares of SAP opened at €117.44 ($138.16) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €123.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $138.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SAP has a 1-year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1-year high of €135.62 ($159.55).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

