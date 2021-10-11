UBS Group Analysts Give Relx (LON:REL) a GBX 2,135 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 2,135 ($27.89) price target on Relx (LON:REL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,235 ($29.20) to GBX 2,390 ($31.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,248.45 ($29.38).

LON REL opened at GBX 2,146 ($28.04) on Thursday. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,246 ($29.34). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,172.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,008.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. The stock has a market cap of £41.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

In other Relx news, insider Paul Walker bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

