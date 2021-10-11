Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s current price.

Turing stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. Turing has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $34.43.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.