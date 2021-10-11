Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s current price.

Turing stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. Turing has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $34.43.

