Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TWKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Get Turing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $26.30 on Monday. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.