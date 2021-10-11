Truist Securities Raises Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $50.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist raised their target price on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James set a $35.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.58.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $38.86.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 58.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Ovintiv by 2.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 160.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ovintiv by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 319,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 65,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

