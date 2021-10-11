Truist Securities Increases APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $25.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.11.

APA opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. APA has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in APA by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,486 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in APA by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,013,000 after purchasing an additional 187,265 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in APA by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,563 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in APA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

