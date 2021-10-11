Truist Securities Boosts Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $120.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $104.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $50.45 and a one year high of $109.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 56.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

