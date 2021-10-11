Truist Securiti Weighs in on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $3.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NOG opened at $26.00 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.89%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

