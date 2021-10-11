Truist Raises Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target to $7.00

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $7.16 on Thursday. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 6.23.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $159,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,356 shares of company stock worth $679,637 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.