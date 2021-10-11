Truist Increases Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Price Target to $26.00

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goodrich Petroleum currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $317.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $26.66.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.30 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 39.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goodrich Petroleum will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.