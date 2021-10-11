Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) PT Raised to $107.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $112.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $75.07 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.85.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $107.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.34. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $541,115.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock worth $7,509,004. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

