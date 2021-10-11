Triton Wealth Management PLLC Takes Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.16. 1,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,419. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $50.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

