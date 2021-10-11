Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 44 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lowered its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.14, for a total transaction of $5,939,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total value of $496,653.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,525 shares of company stock valued at $70,900,698 in the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.83.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $1.94 on Monday, reaching $256.99. The stock had a trading volume of 28,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,202. The company has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.11 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.09.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

