Triton Wealth Management PLLC Reduces Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after buying an additional 499,029 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after buying an additional 223,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 578 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $143,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total value of $1,051,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 776,478 shares of company stock worth $199,062,355 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM traded up $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $274.94. The company had a trading volume of 47,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,645. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.48. The company has a market cap of $269.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.43, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $286.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

