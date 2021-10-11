Triton Wealth Management PLLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC cut its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International accounts for about 0.6% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $822,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 142,030 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $691,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 526,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,461,000 after buying an additional 130,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

MGM traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.80. The stock had a trading volume of 98,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,750,302. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $46.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.52) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.81.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

