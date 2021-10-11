Triton Wealth Management PLLC Has $470,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.22. 507,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,242,570. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.39 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

