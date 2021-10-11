Triton Wealth Management PLLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.6% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $7.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $792.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,346,752. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $379.11 and a one year high of $900.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $735.62 and its 200-day moving average is $681.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $784.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $614.55.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

