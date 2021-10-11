TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. TriMas posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $218.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.83 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 6.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 51.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 22.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $32.73. 494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,770. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31. TriMas has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $36.62.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.