Trexquant Investment LP Takes $391,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $39.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

