Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPU opened at $141.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.34. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

