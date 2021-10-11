Trexquant Investment LP Invests $424,000 in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,893 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

PLUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $106.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.67. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $110.51.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $416.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.20 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ePlus news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $400,184.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $73,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,500 in the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

