Trexquant Investment LP Invests $408,000 in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 185.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Avnet during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Avnet by 602.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

AVT opened at $36.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.04.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

