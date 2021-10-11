Trexquant Investment LP Has $440,000 Holdings in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of Kopin worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 28.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $44,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kopin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of KOPN opened at $4.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $443.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 2.18. Kopin Co. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. On average, analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

