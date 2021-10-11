Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 27.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSTR. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.23.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $155.21 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.63 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.