Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,730,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Tractor Supply worth $2,368,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $630,353,000 after buying an additional 54,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after buying an additional 3,139,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,143,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,122 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,774,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.65.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $194.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.46. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $213.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

