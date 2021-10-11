Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Position Cut by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 47,325 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 246,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.8% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 854,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,210 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at about $375,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,329. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $14.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

