Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 23.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $13,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSCO. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.65.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $194.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $213.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.46.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

