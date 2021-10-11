Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 12,026 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of AMETEK worth $20,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 8.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $126.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.35.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

