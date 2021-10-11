Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Omnicom Group worth $16,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

OMC stock opened at $75.22 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

