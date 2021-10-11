Toronto Dominion Bank Has $15.85 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $15,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

SYF stock opened at $49.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $46.92. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $52.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

