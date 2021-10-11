Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 13,467 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $19,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $103,825,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $91,874,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1,043.1% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,211,000 after purchasing an additional 729,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 144.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,493,000 after purchasing an additional 611,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DHI opened at $83.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.77 and a 200 day moving average of $92.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

