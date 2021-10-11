Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,086,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105,575 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $207,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,162,000 after acquiring an additional 852,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1,144,855.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,106,000 after acquiring an additional 457,942 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,713,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 452,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,590,000 after acquiring an additional 348,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,585,000 after acquiring an additional 299,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $113.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $77.10 and a 1-year high of $120.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

